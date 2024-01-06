J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.59

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 5393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

