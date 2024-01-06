Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 14,175 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.62 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

