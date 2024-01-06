Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JXN opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 273,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

