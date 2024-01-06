Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.58. 512,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,615. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

