Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNA

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.