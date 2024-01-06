JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

