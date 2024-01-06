JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $573.99 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.70 and a 1 year high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $559.86 and a 200 day moving average of $520.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

