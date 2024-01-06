JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

