JB Capital LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.