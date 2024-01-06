JB Capital LLC Buys 8,318 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

