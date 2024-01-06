JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,511 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,564,000 after acquiring an additional 480,051 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

