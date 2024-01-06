JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,977 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $128,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

