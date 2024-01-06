JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,898 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in US Foods by 11,085.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 90,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

