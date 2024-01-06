JB Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.