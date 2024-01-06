JB Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

