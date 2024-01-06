JB Capital LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $99.61 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

