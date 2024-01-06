JB Capital LLC Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.99 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 444.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

