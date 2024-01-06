JB Capital LLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.