JB Capital LLC Purchases 28,433 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 190.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $153.89 and a 12-month high of $238.27.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
