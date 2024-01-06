JB Capital LLC Purchases 28,433 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 190.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $153.89 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.