JB Capital LLC Purchases 529,504 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 6.3% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $74,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.