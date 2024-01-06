JB Capital LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $782.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

