JB Capital LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

