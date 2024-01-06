JB Capital LLC Sells 189,803 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,803 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $117.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.