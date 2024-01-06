JB Capital LLC Sells 59,023 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,023 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE FSCO opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

