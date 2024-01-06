JB Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JB Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.