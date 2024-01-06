Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $182.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

HLT stock opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

