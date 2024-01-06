Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $127.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of H opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

