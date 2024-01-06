Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

