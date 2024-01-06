Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 244,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,487,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $56.18. 1,429,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

