Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,615 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 746,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 369,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,178,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,496,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596,515. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.