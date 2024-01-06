Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

