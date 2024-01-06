Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. 92,240,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

