Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NEE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.