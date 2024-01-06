Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $51,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 2,894,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,255. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

