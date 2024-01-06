Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $140.75. 2,730,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,731. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.