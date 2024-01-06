Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

VLO traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $129.00. 2,940,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,537. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

