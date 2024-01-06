Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,404. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

