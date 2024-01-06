Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,944,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

