Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 1,392,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.