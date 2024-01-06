Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 875,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,579. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

