Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,838 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 12,681,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,756,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

View Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.