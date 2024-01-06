Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Up 2.1%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,272 ($16.20) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.82). Approximately 267,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 229,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,216 ($15.48).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.28) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Trading Up 0.5 %

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 681.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 655.74%.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.