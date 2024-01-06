JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Shares Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.