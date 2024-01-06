John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.60

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.82). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.82), with a volume of 4,631 shares traded.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
