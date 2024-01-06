John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,614 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.36% of John Wiley & Sons worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.