JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.91% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

