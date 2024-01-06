JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Position Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 2.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 1.36% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $40,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.62. 451,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

