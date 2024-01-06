JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Position Cut by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,187,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 517,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,810.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 204,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.12. 4,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306. The firm has a market cap of $485.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $103.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

