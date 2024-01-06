JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.05 ($1.21), with a volume of 29491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.28. The company has a market cap of £69.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1,584.17.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,333.33%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

