JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.41

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.41 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 293.44 ($3.74). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.71), with a volume of 123,074 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,806.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.85.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,621.67). In other news, insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,621.67). Also, insider Katrina Hart bought 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,671.27). 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

