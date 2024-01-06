JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.41

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.41 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 293.44 ($3.74). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.71), with a volume of 123,074 shares.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,806.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.85.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
